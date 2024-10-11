CDC Probes If New Bird Flu Mutations Impact Vaccine Stockpile

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters stands in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. As the novel coronavirus has spread in the U.S., with more than three thousand cases and at least 62 deaths, the CDC is under increasing heat to defend a shaky rollout of crucial testing kits. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether the US stockpile of bird flu vaccines is still well matched to the virus after discovering recent mutations.

The CDC said on Friday that it had identified genetic changes present in the virus, known commonly as H5N1, after sequencing samples from three human cases in California. No human-to-human transmission has been identified.

The viruses, which appear closely related to those currently spreading in dairy cows, contained mutations that could have an impact on the nation’s stockpile of bird flu vaccines.

The CDC said it found no genetic changes that increased the infectivity or transmissibility among humans.

So far this year, the CDC has identified 20 human cases of bird flu, mostly among workers in contact with sick animals.

