Florida Aims to Restore Power to Many by Early Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s two biggest utilities said the majority of their customers who lost power from Hurricane Milton will have it restored by early next week. Some are likely to be in the dark until Thursday.

Florida Power & Light aims to have 90% of 2 million homes and businesses back online by Monday night, the utility said. The hardest hit counties may not get restored until the end of the day Thursday, FPL said.

“We will continue to work around the clock until everyone’s lights are on,” Armando Pimentel, chief executive officer of FPL, said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

Duke Energy Florida will restore power to the overwhelming majority of customers by the end of the day Sunday, the power company said Friday. Two counties on the coast near Tampa, Pasco and Pinellas, will see power restored to the majority of customers by Tuesday. Tampa Electric, which serves the city of Tampa, said it would provide restoration times by Friday evening.

More than 50,000 utility workers from the US and Canada were sifting through downed trees, flooded roads and debris-covered bypasses to reach and repair damaged poles and power lines. As of 6 p.m. local time, about 2 million homes and businesses remained without power across Florida, according to Poweroutage.us. Duke Energy said it anticipated having to rebuild its system in certain areas.

Milton was the second major hurricane to smash into Florida within the span of two weeks. The latest storm cut a devastating path across the center of the state, leaving at least 10 dead while destroying homes and crops and ripping the roof off a sports stadium.

