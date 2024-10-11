Mozambicans Await Election Results as Opposition Cries Foul

(Bloomberg) -- Mozambique’s electoral authorities continued collating results from Wednesday’s general election, as opposition candidate Venâncio Mondlane claimed a raft of irregularities on voting day and in the counting that followed.

Initial district-level results are expected to start being announced on Saturday. Preliminary counts from some polling stations in the southern African nation indicate the ruling party will likely win, according to state-owned Agência de Informação de Moçambique.

Mondlane might secure more than 20% of the vote, AIM said, citing data from an unspecified number of polling stations that require confirmation by the electoral authorities. The one-time banker and former member of the official opposition — Renamo — claimed in a livestream on Thursday that he’d won and called his supporters to head to the streets to protect the result.

“His supporters are unlikely to settle for second best,” said Aleix Montana, Africa Analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft. “If Mondlane falls short of securing the top job as expected, his supporters will likely take to the streets to dispute the results.”

Parties with grievances have the right to appeal to district courts, and higher courts if unhappy with those rulings, Paulo Cuinica, spokesman for the national electoral commission, told reporters Friday. They should provide evidence, he said, adding that 22 people had been charged with crimes related to the elections.

Asked about Mondlane’s claim to having won, Cuinica said it’s up to the electoral bodies to announce the final results.

