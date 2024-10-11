Software Tools Maker JFrog Attracts Takeover Interest

Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and chief executive officer of JFrog Ltd., center, applauds at the company's headquarters during the initial public offering (IPO) in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. JFrog, which makes tools for software developers, raised its price target to $39 to $41 per share from $33 to $37, an amended prospectus shows.

(Bloomberg) -- JFrog Ltd., a technology company that makes tools for software developers, has attracted preliminary takeover interest from potential suitors, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Several private equity firms including Permira and Hellman & Friedman have taken early looks at the Israeli-American company, according to the people. The considerations may not lead to a transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A spokesperson for JFrog said the company “is not in discussions with any private equity or financial adviser regarding M&A at this time” and “it is not JFrog’s practice to comment on industry rumors and speculation.” Representatives for Permira and Hellman & Friedman declined to comment.

Shares of JFrog have fallen 14% this year, giving the company a market value of $3.28 billion.

JFrog was co-founded in 2008 by Shlomi Ben Haim, who remains its chief executive officer. So-called DevOps players like JFrog help large enterprises to handle more efficiently the development and deployment of software to the end-user.

As part of its second-quarter earnings, JFrog lowered guidance for fiscal 2024, sending the shares down almost 28%. It said it now expects revenue of $422 million to $424 million, citing a challenging macro environment that is likely to weigh on deal closures.

