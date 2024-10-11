UK Economy Grew 0.2% in August After Two Months of Stagnation

(Bloomberg) -- The UK economy returned to growth in August, a relief for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s new government after two months of stagnation.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2% from July, in line with economists’ expectations, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. Services, production and construction all expanded on the month.

The figures leave the economy on course for growth in the third quarter, albeit at a more modest pace than in the first half of the year when Britain outpaced all of its Group of Seven peers.

Falling interest rates, rising real incomes and the prospect of increased government spending on investment are expected to support consumers and business leaders who have turned jittery in recent weeks after warnings of a “painful” budget on Oct. 30.

The Labour government is counting on growth being sustained to generate the money needed to deliver on its pledge to fix deteriorating public services. Starmer has pledged to boost GDP growth to 2.5% a year, a tall order for an economy that averaged just 2% in the decade following the 2008-09 financial crisis and barely grew last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.