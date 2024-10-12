Hezbollah Says It Launched Missiles on Israel Base Near Haifa

(Bloomberg) -- Hezbollah says it fired a missile salvo targeting an explosives factory south of Haifa, Israel after earlier clashing with Israeli troops at dawn.

The group commented on the attack in a statement on Telegram.

Israel has stepped up airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon while continuing to deliberate how to retaliate against Iran for last week’s missile attack. It has managed to kill most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership including Hassan Nasrallah in air strikes. Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organization by the US.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden on a call with Vice President Kamala Harris as the US seeks to temper Israel’s retaliation for the attack from Iran.

