Congo Cancels Oil and Gas Licensing Round, Plans to Relaunch Bid

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo canceled a call for bids for 27 oil blocks that it issued more than two years ago, according to Oil Minister Aime Sakombi Molendo.

The ministry called off the process due to “a lack of applications, inadmissible offers, late submissions, inappropriate or irregular offers and a lack of competition,” according to a statement. The ministry will soon announce a new round, it said.

Congo began its bid process in 2022 for 30 licenses, including three gas permits, to enlarge its hydrocarbons industry, which produces about 25,000 barrels per day through an old project run by Perenco SA.

The bid round attracted criticism from some environmental groups and western governments because some of the blocks overlapped with fragile rainforests and peatlands.

