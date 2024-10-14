France to Formally Screen CD&R Purchase of Sanofi Unit: Figaro

(Bloomberg) -- The French government is looking at options including state-owned investment bank BPIfrance taking a stake in the consumer health business that Sanofi is in talks to sell to US buyout firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Le Figaro reported on Monday.

There will be a screening process and the deal won’t go ahead without authorization, the newspaper added, citing the Finance Ministry.

CD&R is nearing the purchase of a 50% controlling stake in the Opella unit, beating out French rival PAI Partners, in a deal that people familiar with the matter have said would value it at about €15 billion ($16.4 billion). The division sells over-the-counter medications, including pain reliever Doliprane, which is the most-used drug in France.

Sanofi shares pared some of their earlier gains, trading up 0.3% at 11:22 a.m. Paris time.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.