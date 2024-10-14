Hedge Fund Selwood Urges RWE to Give Clarity on Share Buyback

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s RWE AG management should provide clarity on whether a share buyback program will be extended at scale or rule it out to end speculation, as the energy company’s stock continues to lag behind its peers, according to activist investor Selwood Asset Management.

“Earlier this year, the lack of clarity on this issue fueled false hope and speculation among investors,” Karim Moussalem, chief investment officer for equities at Selwood wrote in a letter to RWE’s management. “If there is no genuine intention to pursue a buyback program, I strongly urge management to rule it out entirely, or at least provide a private explanation to shareholders outlining the reasons behind this decision.”

RWE’s share price is down about 24% this year, falling behind a 15% gain for its Spanish peer Iberdrola SA. The lackluster performance has increased pressure on RWE to cave in to activist investors who have been urging the German utility to return cash to shareholders rather than seeking mergers and acquisitions.

Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber last month hinted the company could consider share buybacks to appease investors, according to a sales trading note from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. However, RWE later said there’s no such plan for share buyback “at the present time” and focus remains on implement its organic investment program.

Selwood urged RWE to implement a transparent communication strategy to promptly reduce confusion. The German company should also set boundaries on M&As to avoid overreach in overseas markets, especially in the US, the London-based hedge fund said. In a Bloomberg News interview last month, RWE’s Krebber said the company isn’t looking to acquire power generation, ending speculation around a potential stake purchase of US power-plant giant Calpine Corp.

“RWE has immense potential as a leader in the energy transition, but the current communication strategy and lack of strategic alignment have left a substantial gap in share price performance that is entirely management-related,” Moussalem said. “It is critical that the board and leadership team urgently recognize and address these issues to restore market confidence and maximize shareholder value.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.