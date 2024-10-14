Poland Returns to Eurobond Market Amid Increased Budget Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Poland has asked banks to arrange the issuance of euro-denominated bonds, potentially tapping the international debt market once more after two unusually large sales in 2024.

The government mandated Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Societe Generale SA to sell 7 and 15-year bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter. Poland is bracing for a jump in borrowing needs next year with its debt coming close to the European Union’s limit of 60% of the economic output.

“The transaction will be carried out in the near future, depending on market conditions,” the finance ministry said in a statement on the planned sale.

In March, Poland sold $8 billion in dollar-denominated bonds in what the finance ministry said was the country’s biggest ever debt issue in the US currency, following the country’s largest eurobond ever in January. Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski has said Poland will likely also carry out a green bond issuance in the final quarter of the year.

