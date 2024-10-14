Turkish Firm Wins Bid to Build Uganda Railway That China Shunned

(Bloomberg) -- Yapi Merkezi Holdings AS signed a deal to build a railway line in Uganda, helping revive a project that struggled to find financing after China withdrew its support.

The 272-kilometer (169-miles) track will link Uganda’s capital, Kampala, to the border with neighboring Kenya. The initial concept envisioned a line all the way to the Indian Ocean coast to help the landlocked nation reach the port in Mombasa.

“This standard gauge railway will enable us to cut the cargo transport costs by half,” Ramathan Ggoobi, permanent secretary in the finance ministry, said during the signing ceremony in Kampala.

Uganda decided to award the contract to Yapi Merkezi after China Harbour Engineering Co. failed to construct the long-delayed line that had been expected to cost $2.3 billion.

Another rail line linking Uganda to Kenya’s port failed to reach Uganda’s border after China scrapped funding for the project once it built 730 kilometers of the railroad. That left Uganda relying mainly on trucking for access to the port.

The African Development Bank has in the past said it’s been in talks with Uganda about arranging syndicated loans for the new line. In its budget for the current fiscal year, Uganda planned to raise 2.2 trillion shillings ($600 million) in external loans for the project in the year through June.

Uganda has an existing colonial-era meter-gauge railway to the border town of Malaba that it’s been rehabilitating.

