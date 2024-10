(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s grid operator issued an electricity market notice warning that there isn’t enough of a buffer between predicted supply and demand.

The notice period begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday, when the buffer drops below the threshold set out in capacity market rules, according to the National Energy System Operator’s website.

Wind generation is forecast to fall below 3 gigawatts, according to Bloomberg’s model.

