Argentina Rejected by UK Supreme Court in $1.5 Billion Bond Case

(Bloomberg) -- Argentina lost a bid at the UK Supreme Court to hear its appeal on a ruling that would force the South American nation to pay $1.5 billion in damages to holders of the country’s growth-linked bonds.

In an order signed Monday, the UK’s top court refused to hear the appeal over the payments to hedge funds including Palladian Partners LP. The holders of those notes argued the losses were a result of a change by a previous Argentine government in how it calculated gross domestic product.

The court’s decision puts pressure on the country’s buffer of foreign currency reserves, money that Argentina needs for bond payments and to eventually lift capital controls. Lawyers for Argentina argued in May that it would struggle to service some of its debt if it had to pay damages stemming from the GDP-linked bonds.

President Javier Milei’s administration needs to make some $9.45 billion in hard-currency bond payments in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While there’s consensus among Wall Street analysts about the country’s willingness to pay, funding sources are still tight.

Milei’s finance secretary, Pablo Quirno, said last week that monetary authorities were working on a repurchase loan agreement, or repo, to secure some cash ahead of its next debt payment in January.

Lawyers for Argentina and for the hedge funds didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a Milei administration spokesperson.

--With assistance from Upmanyu Trivedi and Manuela Tobias.

