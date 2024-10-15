Audi Rejects Offers for Troubled Brussels Electric-Vehicle Plant

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG’s premium brand Audi has failed to find a suitable investor for its troubled electric-vehicle factory in Brussels, raising the risk that the plant could close.

None of the 26 interested parties and potential investors — including one that revised a pitch in recent days — has offered a “viable and sustainable concept” for the future of the factory, Chief Operating Officer Gerd Walker said Tuesday in a statement following an extraordinary works council meeting.

“It is important to me that we quickly create clarity in the information and consultation process and now focus further on the social plan discussions,” Walker said. “We will continue to pursue this in a trusting, objective and fair manner.”

Audi’s high-cost Brussels site could become the first VW plant to close in the region due to poor demand for an electric SUV made there. The factory’s central location has hindered its expansion and logistics updates to make the site more economical.

