Boeing to Raise as Much as $25 Billion to Boost Liquidity

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. prepared to raise much as $25 billion in debt and equity, giving the troubled planemaker the financial resources to withstand a paralyzing strike and work its way through a series of operational setbacks.

The company filed a so-called shelf as a precursor to a possible equity increase, according to a filing on Tuesday. The funding can be made up of debt or equity and take a number of forms.

“This universal shelf registration provides flexibility for the company to seek a variety of capital options as needed to support the company’s balance sheet over a three year period,” Boeing said.

The added firepower will help Boeing improve its bargaining position with striking workers, who have halted production at the key Seattle-area facilities for a good month. Unions are seeking higher wages and a reinstatement of pensions, and talks broke down last week again as both sides dug in on their demands.

The company is also working through quality issues on its top-selling 737 Max jets, under the supervision of regulators who have capped production. The long-delayed 777X program was pushed back further last week as well, to 2026.

Bloomberg reported this month that Boeing was considering a capital increase of at least $10 billion, citing people familiar with the discussions. Should Boeing proceed, a sale of that magnitude would stand to be the biggest by a public company since Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s $12.3 billion sale in June.

Boeing shares whipsawed in premarket US trading, as investors weighed the impact of potential dilution along with a stronger balance sheet.

The planemaker said separately that it has a new credit agreement in place for $10 billion, giving it “additional short term access to liquidity as we navigate through a challenging environment.”

Credit Facility

The company has not drawn on this facility or its existing credit revolver, it said, adding that the new credit line has an immediate payback clause in the case it draws on the loan and then raises public capital.

The manufacturer is working to stave off potential ratings downgrades from Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, which have both said within the last five weeks that they might cut Boeing’s credit grades to junk status, steps that would boost the company’s interest costs and make Boeing a less attractive investment for some funds.

Boeing revealed late last week that it has only a small buffer on top of the $10 billion of cash and short-term securities that it needs to avoid slipping to junk status. The strike by members of a machinist union in the Pacific Northwest, a crucial hub of Boeing aircraft production, is costing the company more than $1 billion a month even after cost-saving moves, according to an estimate from S&P last week.

The strike is just one of a series of mishaps for a company that has been suffering all year. In January, a freak accident blew a door-size hole into the fuselage of an airborne 737 Max, forcing the company to slow production to fix problems with its manufacturing process. The stock is heading for its worst annual performance since the 2008 financial crisis, and Boeing said last week that it plans to cut 10% of its workforce, equivalent to about 17,000 people.

Rating Review

While Boeing finds itself in a protracted crisis, the company still has attractive longer-term prospects. The planemaker is part of a global duopoly with Airbus SE in the market for large commercial jetliners. And Boeing has a backlog of 5,490 aircraft, representing about half a trillion dollars worth of revenue. That will give investors confidence that cash will flow again once the company gets production back in shape.

Obtaining the loan shows that banks are still willing to lend to Boeing. But if the company were to draw on the loan, it would add debt to its balance sheet, which it’s trying to avoid.

During the pandemic, Boeing drew down the full amount of a $13.8 billion loan it obtained to help it deal with its cash burn. That loan was structured as a delayed-draw term loan, meaning the company could borrow the money when it needed to in the future.

The planemaker was then downgraded by S&P shortly after. Later it sold nearly $10 billion of bonds to refinance the loan and then entered into a $5.3 billion revolving credit facility.

Boeing has said that avoiding junk status is a key ambition. The company would be the biggest US corporate borrower to ever be stripped of its investment-grade ratings and join junk bond indexes in the case of a downgrade, flooding the high-yield market with a record volume of new debt to absorb.

Earnings Report

Downgrades to junk from two of Boeing’s three major credit graders would leave much of its $52 billion of outstanding long-term debt ineligible for inclusion in investment-grade indexes.

Boeing is due to report earnings on Oct. 23, the first time that new Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg presides over the release. Boeing will record $5 billion in combined charges for its two largest businesses when it formally reports the numbers, the company said Friday evening in a surprise announcement.

Besides the defense and space charges, Boeing will book additional costs for pushing back its 777X model once more, leaving its largest widebody aircraft with a delay of about six years.

BofA Securities Inc., Citibank, Goldman Sachs Lending Partners and JPMorgan Chase Bank acted as joint lead arrangers and joint book managers on the short-term credit agreement. Citibank is administrative agent and BofA, Goldman and JPMorgan were co-syndication agents.

