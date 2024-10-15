Canada Inflation Eases to 1.6%, Raising Jumbo Rate Cut Odds

A shopper at a grocery store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The consumer price index rose 6.3% from a year ago, Statistics Canada reported, slower than the 6.4% gain expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists and down from 6.8% in November. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumer prices grew at the slowest pace in more than three years, tilting the odds in favor of a half percentage point cut by the Bank of Canada next week.

The consumer price index rose 1.6% in September from a year ago, following a 2% increase a month earlier, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday in Ottawa. That’s slower than the median estimate of 1.8% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

After the release, traders in overnight swaps upped their bets that the Bank of Canada will opt for a larger rate cut at next week’s decision, putting the odds of a half-percentage-point reduction at about 75%. Previously, the odds were around 50%.

The loonie fell to a session low of C$1.3836 per US dollar, on course for a 10th day of losses versus the greenback, the longest streak since 2017. Canadian debt rallied across the curve, outperforming US Treasuries and pushing the two-year Canada benchmark yield to 2.98%.

The data marks the first time since February 2021 that inflation is below the central bank’s 2% target and is the ninth straight month of headline rates running within its target range.

With inflationary pressures continuing to ebb and policymakers focusing more on preserving economic growth, the data give the central bank options to reduce rates at a quicker pace after cutting borrowing costs at 25 basis points at each of the past three meetings.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.4%, versus expectations for a 0.3% decrease, and was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Still, there’s some evidence of sticky underlying pressures. The central bank’s two preferred core inflation measures held steady, averaging a 2.35% yearly pace, slightly cooler than expectations. A three-month moving average of those measures fell to an annualized pace of 2.1% from 2.3% in August, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“Price stability is no longer a distant goal,” Andrew DiCapua, senior economist at Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “With inflation falling below the Bank of Canada’s forecast, it’s time for them to act boldly — a 50 basis point cut is warranted. This is the final signal they’ve been waiting for to shift their stance and recalibrate towards a lower policy rate.”

Gross domestic product data has also pointed to much weaker third-quarter growth than the bank anticipated, Stephen Brown of Capital Economics noted in a report to investors. “The totality of the data should be enough to persuade the Bank to cut by a larger 50 basis points next week.”

Tuesday’s inflation print is the last key data before the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on Oct. 23. Before the inflation release, some economists were already expecting a bigger cut to the benchmark overnight rate, which is currently at 4.25%.

Last month, Governor Tiff Macklem reiterated that officials may cut rates by 50 basis points or more if inflation and the economy slowed faster than expected. And last week, former deputy governor Paul Beaudry said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Bank of Canada cut borrowing costs by half a percentage point at its October meeting.

In September, lower gas prices drove the deceleration in price gains. Excluding gasoline, the index rose 2.2% that month, matching the increase in August.

Excluding shelter costs, the consumer price index rose 0.4% from a year ago, versus 0.5% in August.

Mortgage interest costs and rent remained the biggest contributors to the annual change in the rate of inflation. But prices for rent in September increased at a slower pace, rising 8.2% versus 8.9% in August.

Tuition fees, priced annually in September, also grew at a slower pace, rising 1.8% compared with 2.5% last year.

Regionally, inflation is now at or below 2% in every province, with prices rising at a slower pace in September compared with August in all 10 provinces.

