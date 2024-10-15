Namibia Says It Needs Up to $1.4 Billion for Water Security

(Bloomberg) -- Namibia requires as much as N$25 billion ($1.4 billion) over the next decade to fulfil water-security requirements, its water minister said.

The semi-arid nation of about 3 million people also needs N$10 billion to secure bulk water supply until 2037, with operating costs expected to rise at about 5% to 6% annually, Calle Schlettwein said at a conference in Cairo.

“We are not investing enough to guarantee a climate-resilient and water-secure future,” Schlettwein said.

Namibia faces growing pressure on its water resources due to population growth, economic expansion, and climate change. It needs investment not just for water supply, but also for sanitation facilities, which remain underdeveloped, he said.

The country is one of the driest in sub-Saharan Africa, relying heavily on groundwater, rivers, and dams for its water supply. Limited and erratic rainfall, along with periodic droughts and growing demand, have made it challenging for Namibia to maintain a consistent water supply for its population and agricultural needs.

