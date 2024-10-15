PG&E Warns of Possible Widespread Power Cuts Due to Fire Risk

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. said it may need to cut power to homes and businesses across a large portion of California starting later this week when dry, gusty winds are expected to sweep across the state.

The possible power cuts could begin as soon as Thursday for counties located near the San Francisco Bay Area before expanding to as many as 30 counties ranging from Northern California to Santa Barbara, according to post on PG&E’s website. The utility said its meteorologists are tracking a weather system that may bring winds up to 70 miles per hour (113 kilometers per hour) across sections of its service territory. Dry winds raise the risk for wildfires to rage out of control.

Southern California Edison, the primary utility for much of the southern part of the state, is mulling similar proactive measures. It said public safety shutoffs are being considered for two counties on Thursday and Friday that would impact more than 1,600 homes and businesses.

Utilities across the western parts of the US now deploy the controversial practice of preemptively switching off power during dry and windy conditions to reduce the risk of power lines igniting wildfires. The move comes after utility equipment has been blamed for causing multi-billion dollar wildfires in California, Oregon and Hawaii. PG&E has been using the preemptive power cuts for years but has been able to reduce the size and scale of its shutoffs by installing devices that can isolate outages and pinpoint the parts of the grid most vulnerable to wind damage.

The National Weather Service has posted red flag fire warnings across Bay Area, Sacramento Valley, and into Napa and Santa Rosa for later this week.

