Warburg Pincus Names Senior Advisers in Health-Care Deal Push

(Bloomberg) -- Warburg Pincus appointed two senior advisers to its European business and global health care group as the private equity firm beefs up its dealmaking capability in the sector.

Axel Herberg, a board member at Gerresheimer AG and a former Blackstone Inc. partner, has become a senior adviser at Warburg Pincus, according to a statement. Venture capital firm 3B Future co-founder Francesco Granata is also joining as a senior adviser at the private equity firm. Granata previously worked at Biogen Idec, Schering-Plough and Pfizer Inc.

“They bring decades of invaluable experience and strong networks across Europe that will further enhance our ability to identify attractive investment opportunities for our funds where we can partner with management teams, entrepreneurs, and families to accelerate growth,” Jake Strauss, a managing director at Warburg, said in the statement. Strauss leads the firm’s newly-formed European health care investing team.

Warburg has invested more than $14 billion in over 125 companies across more than 20 European countries. In the health care industry, the private equity firm has put in over $18 billion in companies including Bausch + Lomb Corp., Ensemble Healthcare Partners and Global Healthcare Exchange.

The private equity firm’s recent investments in European health-care sector includes Polyplus, Simtra BioPharma Solutions and Norstella. It also launched a life sciences platform with industry veterans Mario Philips and Roel Gordijn this month.

In July, Warburg appointed former Evercore Inc. banker Andrew Sibbald as the sole head of its European operations, after hiring the veteran banker last year. The buyout firm invested in UK insurance company Specialist Risk Group and exited investments including Aion Bank and Vodeno to UniCredit SpA this year.

