Boeing Eyeing $15 Billion in Stock, Bond Sale, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is considering raising about $15 billion in a sale of shares and a mandatory convertible bond, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A combined offering of new shares and a hybrid bond would let Boeing convert the bond at or around a predetermined date, Reuters said.

A company spokesman said Boeing had no comment on the report.

Boeing announced steps on Tuesday toward raising as much as $25 billion by filing a plan to sell any combination of bonds and shares, known as a shelf registration. Bloomberg reported this month that Boeing was considering a capital increase of at least $10 billion, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The shelf registration gives Boeing a number of ways to raise money, including selling any combination of common shares, preferred shares, senior bonds and subordinated bonds, among other instruments. Boeing said on Tuesday that the move provides “a variety of capital options” to support its balance sheet over a three-year period.

Boeing needs to repair its finances after suffering a cash drain since the beginning of the year. The company has been hurt by a near-catastrophic accident in early January that forced it to pare back production. Compounding matters is a strike by workers at its main Seattle area hub that has shut down output of the 737 Max aircraft for more than four weeks.

The planemaker is also seeking to protect its credit rating, which is hovering one level above so-called junk rating. Boeing has said that remaining an investment-grade company is among its key ambitions.

The company reports earnings on Oct. 23. Boeing pre-announced some figures late last week when it unveiled sweeping job cuts.

