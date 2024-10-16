Chip Stocks Drag EM Index as China Eyes Correction Territory

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market stocks fell on Wednesday, led by a sharp drop in chipmakers after ASML’s weak outlook dampened sentiment.

MSCI’s benchmark equity index slipped for a second day, losing 0.6% by 7:33 a.m. in London and reaching its lowest levels in three weeks. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics were the main drags on the gauge.

In China, stocks on the CSI 300 continued to drift lower, edging closer to a technical correction. Despite a 21% rally since late September, UBS said China equities still offer value compared with those in other emerging markets.

“While some of the deep value has diminished, China continues to trade at a significant discount, now 35-40% below its 10-year average premium to other EMs,“ strategists including Sunil Tirumalai said in a note to clients.

Emerging-market currencies traded slightly higher, showing resilience even as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated plans for sweeping economic changes, including significant tariff hikes.

“It’s going to have a massive, positive effect,” Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait on Tuesday at the Economic Club of Chicago.

In debt markets, emerging-market credit default swaps fell for a second day, reaching a four-week low.

Elsewhere, PineBridge Investments is sticking to its stance of avoiding Indian sovereign bonds, which have turned into a favorite pick among global investors this year, amid bureaucratic challenges of investing locally and a preference for higher carry in Latin America.

Argentine President Javier Milei outlined fresh details of his currency strategy Tuesday, a key and necessary first step before his government expects to return to capital markets in 2026.

The “margin inflection story for Turkish banks is intact but it has been pushed further out, so we await a more attractive entry point,” said Morgan Stanley analysts including economist Hande Kucuk and Nida Iqbal in a report.

