Delta, American Air Poised to Win New Washington-Reagan Flights

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc. are among the carriers poised to secure a coveted, additional long-distance flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Southwest Airlines Co. and Alaska Air Group Inc. will also be tentatively awarded one round-trip flight each by the US Transportation Department, said the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. The department is expected to announce the decision as soon as this week, the person said.

It’s unclear which airline will receive the last of the five round trips the department plans to award under legislation enacted earlier this year. JetBlue Airways Corp., Frontier Group Holdings Inc., Spirit Airlines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. have also applied.

A Transportation Department spokesperson declined to comment. Delta also declined to comment, while American had no immediate comment.

Representatives for Southwest and Alaska didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

US airlines have waged a contentious battle over the new long-distance flights out of Reagan National, the go-to airport for US lawmakers and political power brokers. The flights are highly sought after because Reagan’s limited capacity makes adding new round trips a rare occurrence, as well as its close proximity to federal government offices in Washington.

Congress set several requirements for airlines to qualify for the new routes, including that a carrier could win a maximum of one new round trip. Lawmakers also required the department to award the flights to carriers that already operate from Reagan airport.

