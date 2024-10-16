Goldman Joins JPMorgan in Selling Bonds After Reporting Earnings

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is tapping the US investment-grade bond market on Wednesday, a day after posting earnings that surpassed analyst expectations.

The planned sale comes a day after rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued debt amid strong investor demand, after also reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. Goldman is looking to sell bonds in as many as two parts, according to a person familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified discussing private details.

The longer portion of Goldman’s potential offering, an 11-year fixed-to-floating rate security, may yield 1.25 to 1.3 percentage point above Treasuries, the person added.

A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment.

Goldman’s sale comes a day after announcing its profit jumped 45% in the third quarter, as its stock traders recorded their best quarter in more than three years while its dealmakers pocketed fees that beat estimates across every key business line.

The six biggest banks on Wall Street are expected to take advantage of robust investor appetite and tight spreads to sell as much as $24 billion of bonds after posting results. JPMorgan’s sale on Tuesday drew about $34 billion in orders, allowing the Wall Street giant to increase the final deal size to $8 billion from earlier discussions of between $6 billion and $7 billion. The bank reported earnings on Friday.

Goldman is the sole bookrunner on its planned bond sale, according to the person familiar.

