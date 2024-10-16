Nigerian Gasoline Tanker Explosion Kills 105 and Injures 70

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian police said that more than 100 people died and scores were injured after a tanker involved in a traffic accident exploded as people swarmed around it to collect escaping gasoline.

Lawan Adam, deputy superintendent of police, said 105 bodies were recovered from the site of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday in Majiya, a town in Jigawa state 540 kilometers (338 miles) north of the capital, Abuja. Seventy people were hospitalized.

The tanker driver lost control of his vehicle causing a crash, and “on realizing what happened, the residents started trooping with their containers to tap from the spilling oil,” Adam said in a statement.

Police tried to clear the scene and people who refused to leave were scooping the fuel when the “tank exploded and caught them in the fire,” he said.

