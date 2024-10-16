Phillips 66 Told to Pay $604.9 Million in Trade Secrets Case

Contractors install solar panels at the Phillips 66 Rodeo Renewable Energy Complex in Rodeo, California, US, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Phillips 66's San Francisco refinery, which for years manufactured products like gasoline and jet fuel, is now producing only renewable fuels and is partially powered by solar energy. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 should pay $604.9 million for stealing trade secrets from a low-carbon fuel provider that it considered acquiring while preparing to enter the California renewables market, a jury said.

The verdict Wednesday from jurors in a California state court in favor of Propel Fuels Inc. is a blow to the largest US refiner by market value. The jury found that Phillips 66’s conduct was malicious, meaning the verdict could be tripled under state law.

The dispute kicked off when Propel Fuels sued Phillips in 2022 for allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement after pulling out of take-over negotiations four years earlier. Phillips 66 exploited troves of confidential data, including proprietary strategies, that had been shared during the due diligence process by the fast-growing retailer of ethanol and biodiesel blends, according to the complaint.

The jury in Alameda County found that Phillips unjustly enriched itself by stealing trade secrets, including financial and sales data, operating model and projections of Propel Fuels’ renewables business.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome, we respect the legal process and the time expended by the court and the jury over the past five weeks,” a spokesperson for Phillips 66 said. “We maintain confidence in the strength of our case and will carefully evaluate all of our legal options moving forward.”

Representatives of Propel Fuels immediately respond to a request for comment.

In closing arguments at the trial, lawyers for Propel Fuels argued that after the theft of its intellectual property Phillips 66 went from being a “lagger” to “leader” in the multibillion-dollar California renewable fuel market

Attorneys for Phillips 66 countered that the Houston-based crude refiner developed its renewables business through home-grown plans and said Propel Fuels didn’t show any evidence to prove it stole proprietary information.

The case is Propel Fuels Inc. v. Phillips 66 Co., 22CV007197, California Superior Court, Alameda County.

(Updates with Phillips 66 comment.)

