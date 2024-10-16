UK Inflation Falls More Than Forecast to 1.7%, Lowest Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation slipped below the Bank of England’s 2% target for the first time in 3 1/2 years, a fall that sets the stage for a second interest rate cut next month.

Consumer prices rose 1.7% in September compared to a year earlier, down from a 2.2% pace previously, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. That’s lower than the 1.9% expected by economists and the 2.1% forecast by the BOE in August.

The pound fell 0.4% after the report to $1.3021, its lowest level in over a month.

The drop was driven by cheaper air fares, lower prices at the petrol pumps and a step down in services inflation. Services inflation was 4.9%, below the median estimate of 5.2%.

The figures may give rate-setters more confidence that price pressures are being contained, as they consider how quickly to reduce borrowing costs. However, inflation is expected to pick up again over the coming months, due to a smaller drag from energy bills.

