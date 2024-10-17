Asheville, Other North Carolina Communities May Get Cut by S&P Over Helene

(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina municipalities such as Asheville and Blowing Rock and communities in Tennessee may see a credit downgrade in the wake of Hurricane Helene, S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

The company placed the rating of a dozen municipalities on CreditWatch with negative implications. All have investment-grade ratings — the city of Asheville has a AAA mark. The storm unleashed flooding across the US South late last month.

S&P said it wasn’t worried about disruptions to debt payments, but “potential long-term implications could impair credit quality.”

“These include economic disruption from permanent population displacement and impacts to regional tourism, weakened broader regional indicators over time, long-term revenue challenges following potential assessed value declines and lower economic activity, and capital needs for streets and other damaged infrastructure,” S&P said in its report.

Below is the list of municipalities affected:

