California Faces Dangerous Fire Risks Through Weekend as Winds Rise

(Bloomberg) -- California wildfire risks are rising as the state’s annual wind season gets underway with gusts rolling out of the north that can fan any flame into an out-of-control blaze, with threats expected to continue through the weekend.The winds coming across the dry landscape and over the state’s mountain ranges along with arid conditions have created a situation where any fire that gets started can rage out of control. The National Weather Service has raised red flag fire warnings in the valleys around Sacramento up to San Francisco’s Bay Area and into the state’s wine country. There is also a chance critical fire weather will extend into Southern California as Santa Ana winds may develop there over the weekend, said David Acuna, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, commonly called Cal Fire. Utilities in the state have already said they may need to cut power to homes and businesses to protect against fire threats.

“The fuels are still dry and prepped to burn, whether it’s light like grasses or heavy like timber, they are all dry,’’ Acuna said. “They are all dry and ready to burn, and it’s just as much as a tinderbox now as it was in July.’’

For months, scientists have been warning California has a higher risk because of the vegetation growth and relatively mild fire seasons in the past few years. Two winters of plentiful water have allowed plants to thrive, leaving many hillsides covered with grasses and flowers that have now died and dried out.

California was one of five US states that had their warmest summers on record, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Meanwhile, the June-to-August period for much of central and southern California also saw less rain than usual, which is notable because it’s already a dry time of year for the state.While drought only covered about 14% of California, more than 75% of the state is abnormally dry after a hot summer, US Drought Monitor data show.

Across the US, nearly $3.2 billion was spent fighting wildfires in 2023, which exceeded the five-year average of nearly $3 billion and the 10-year mark of $2.5 billion, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.