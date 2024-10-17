Chile Cuts Interest Rate to 5.25% as Economy Hits More Headwinds

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point for the second straight meeting and pointed to further reductions to come as policymakers look to support economic growth amid expectations that inflation will slow to the target.

Board members voted unanimously to cut borrowing costs to 5.25% late on Thursday, as expected by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Rates have tumbled from 11.25% in mid-2023.

Policymakers led by Rosanna Costa are loosening policy as both the central bank and economists see inflation easing back to the 3% target after overcoming near-term pressures, such as a 23% jump in electricity prices this month. The bank also has room to reduce rates as unemployment remains high, confidence levels are muted and economic activity unexpectedly dropped in August.

“The key rate will see further reductions to meet its neutral level,” should the economy meet central bank forecasts, policymakers said in a statement accompanying today’s decision. “This will occur at a pace that will consider the evolution of the macreconomic scenario and its implications for inflation’s trajectory.”

While Chile’s economy has been boosted by higher prices of copper — the nation’s top export — services have declined and the government has slashed its forecast for domestic demand growth this year to just 1.5%. Finance Minister Mario Marcel said late last month investment will pick up going into 2025.

While annual inflation slowed to 4.1% in September, Costa has said it will remain pressured into the first months of next year before starting a sustained slowdown and hitting the 3% goal early in 2026.

In late September, President Gabriel Boric proposed a 2.7% public spending increase in 2025 as the government seeks to step up the fight against crime and respond to other social demands. His plan still requires congressional approval.

