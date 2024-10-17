Death Toll in Fiery Nigerian Tanker Explosion Mounts to 153

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian police said the death toll from an explosion involving a gasoline tanker in the country’s north has now increased to 153.

Police spokesman Lawan Adam said 100 people had also been hospitalized after the tanker caught fire following a traffic accident, as people swarmed around it to collect escaping gasoline. The accident happened on Tuesday in Majiya, a town in Jigawa state 540 kilometers (338 miles) north of the capital, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu said the country will undertake a “comprehensive review of fuel transportation and safety protocols,” while offering his condolences to families of the victims.

The tanker driver lost control of his vehicle causing a crash, and “on realizing what happened, the residents started trooping with their containers to tap from the spilling oil,” Adam said.

Police tried to clear the scene and people who refused to leave were scooping up the fuel when the “tank exploded and caught them in the fire,” he added.

The price of gasoline in the West African nation has soared since fuel subsidies were rolled back in a series of steps starting last year and now stands around 1,000 naira ($0.61) a liter, the highest price Nigerians have ever paid.

Fatal incidents involving fuel theft aren’t uncommon in Nigeria. More than 1,000 people were burnt to death in Nigeria’s Delta State in 1998 when a punctured pipeline exploded.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.