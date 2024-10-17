Estonia Calls Ukraine Grid Attack Deliberate Humanitarian Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Estonia’s prime minister accused Russia of creating a “deliberate humanitarian crisis” through its systemic destruction of Ukraine’s power grid ahead of the coming winter.

Missile attacks have caused widespread blackouts as Kyiv rushes to repair infrastructure before colder temperatures set in. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also warned of possible Russian strikes against Ukraine’s nuclear power plants in a speech to the United Nations last month.

“Russia is doing this on purpose,” Kristen Michal told Bloomberg in an interview at the Estonian embassy in Brussels. “This is not coincidental energy infrastructure destruction — it’s targeted.”

Michal is in Brussels for a summit of European Union leaders, where on Thursday Zelenskiy presents his so-called “victory plan,” a five-point blueprint for ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which is into its third year.

Estonia is working on several new energy aid packages for Ukraine, including generators, with the involvement of the private sector, the prime minister said.

“Of course, this will be a hard winter,” Michal said. “But European countries are ready to contribute by making energy exports and reviving the energy supply,” Michal.

He also called for a political agreement to unlock a $50 billion loan from G7 countries to Ukraine that would be repaid from profits generated by immobilized assets of Russia’s central bank.

‘Weapons and Money’

Zelenskiy’s appeal to European allies comes as Russian troops make slow but steady advances in his country’s east prospect of another full winter at war looms.

“What worries me is that Ukraine needs more resources to wage its fight for freedom — so weapons and money,” Estonia’s premier said.

In office since July, Michal leads the Baltic nation of 1.3 million that has a tense history with Russia and is among the most vocal supporters of military aid to Ukraine. “Estonia’s position is clear,” he said. “Estonia has made an obligation to donate 0.25% of our GDP to Ukraine aid each year.”

Ukraine’s partners have intensely debated whether to allow Kyiv to use western-made weapons for long-range strikes inside Russia, which critics of the move fear would be a significant escalation. Michal said that puts Ukraine at a disadvantage.

“This war can’t be waged in a limited form. I would recommend lifting weapons restrictions — I think that is common sense,” said Michal. “Why should we think that it’s acceptable for a rocket to land in Kyiv while we debate where Ukraine can shoot rockets for its own defense?”

