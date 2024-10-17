European Shares Little Changed Ahead of Expected ECB Rates Cut

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks traded little changed as earnings season rolls on, with investors turning their attention later today to the European Central Bank interest rates decision amid a consensus expectation that a second straight cut will be delivered.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.1% as of 8:11 a.m. in London, with banks and travel shares leading gains. Miners declined as iron ore tumbled overnight on doubts over the effectiveness of China’s latest moves to boost the property market, while chip stocks advanced after TSMC posted a better-than-projected 54% rise in quarterly earnings.

Among individual movers, Nokia Oyj declined as sales failed to meet analysts’ estimates in the third quarter and Pernod Ricard SA also dropped as sales fell more than expected. Nestle slipped after the Swiss food manufacturer cut its full-year guidance for a second time this year.

After the September reduction, the deposit rate is expected to be decreased by another quarter-point to 3.25% today, according to a Bloomberg poll. The announcement will be at 2:15 p.m. and President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference 30 minutes later in Brdo, Slovenia, where officials have gathered for the one policy meeting of the year that they hold outside of their Frankfurt headquarters.

“It seems clear that between now and the end of the year we will see two rates declines, both of 25 basis points,” said Cristina Gavin, fund manager at Ibercaja Gestion. “Given that there will be no update of the macro forecasts at the October meeting, we will have to pay attention to the speech after the meeting and especially to the tone that Lagarde uses at the press conference, which will give us clues about what we can expect going forward for the next meetings, especially for 2025.”

SECTORS IN FOCUS

European banks and real estate are among sectors that may be active ahead of the ECB’s rate decision, with policymakers expected to cut rates again for a second straight meeting.

European mining shares could be active as iron ore tumbled overnight on doubts over the effectiveness of China’s latest moves to boost the property market.

European chip stocks will be in focus after TSMC posted a better-than-projected 54% rise in quarterly earnings after strong sales of Nvidia AI chips offset a sagging mobile industry. Investors will be keenly looking out for deviations in outlook after major supplier ASML reported only half the orders analysts estimated earlier this week.

