German Flying Taxi Firm Lilium Denied $50 Million Loan Support

A Lilium jet on the Lilium NV stand on day two of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, UK, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The aviation summit is typically a platform for planemakers to rack up multibillion-dollar deals. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Lilium NV, which is working to produce a small commuter aircraft powered by electric jets, said it was denied a government-backed financial lifeline, throwing its future into doubt as the company burns funds ahead of its first piloted test flight.

The company, based near Munich, said in a filing that it has “received indication that the budget committee of the parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany will not approve a €50 million ($54.2 million) guarantee of a contemplated €100 million convertible loan.” The company will continue discussions with the federal state of Bavaria for a guarantee of at least €50 million, it said.

Lilium is among the eVTOL, or electric-powered vertical take-off and landing, manufacturers that are spearheading the next generation of airborne urban commuter travel using electrically powered planes.

Lilium’s model resembles a small passenger plane with stumpy wings and jet engines, while many other so-called flying taxis look more like large drones. The $7 million Lilium jet comes in configurations of four to six passengers and one pilot.

The company logged a commercial win in July when Saudi Arabia’s national airline said it would buy 50 Lilium aircraft.

