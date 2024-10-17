Hungary Ready for ‘Sustained Pause’ in Rate Cycle, Virag Says

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank is ready to pause interest-rate cuts for a “sustained period” if the inflation outlook and the global market backdrop require it, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said.

The new guidance from Virag on Thursday stepped up the hawkish messaging from the National Bank of Hungary, which has sought to stem the currency’s decline. In a call with investors, Virag last week already effectively ruled out a rate cut at the next meeting on Oct. 22, Bloomberg reported.

“The MNB may not only pause interest rate cuts in October,” Virag said at a conference organized by Portfolio news website in Budapest. “If the external environment and inflation outlook justify, the base rate may stay unchanged for a sustained period, raising our interest premium.”

The central bank cut the key interest rate by a quarter-point last month to 6.5%, still tied with Romania for the highest benchmark in the European Union. That followed an easing cycle spanning more than a year, with only a brief pause in August.

The room for further monetary easing has narrowed due to emerging-market headwinds from geopolitics and changed US rate expectations, which pose upward inflationary risks, Virag said.

Price-growth, which slowed to the central bank’s 3% target last month, is expected to accelerate again in the rest of year to 4.2% in December, according to central bank forecasts.

“Meeting the inflation goal in a sustained way and preserving financial-market stability are key,” Virag said. “For this we need cautious, strict, stability-oriented monetary policy.”

Traders had all but priced out further rate cuts for this year after the forint’s plunge and saw less than 20 basis points in reductions by the end of December even before Virag’s comments, according to forward rate agreements.

