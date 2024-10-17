Omani Energy Firm Raises Record $2 Billion From Unit’s IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Oman’s state energy company raised a shade over $2 billion from the initial public offering of its exploration and production business, marking the sultanate’s biggest ever listing.

OQ SAOC sold 2 billion shares, or a 25% stake, in OQ Exploration & Production at 390 baisas ($1.01) per share, according to a statement Thursday. That’s the top end of a range that started at 370 baisas apiece, and values the firm at $8.1 billion.

Six anchor investors subscribed to 20% of the offering, the firm said. OQEP shares will begin trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange on or about Oct. 28.

The listing drew aggregate demand of $5.4 billion, indicating continued interest in Gulf deals despite escalating violence in the Middle East. Firms in the region have raised over $5 billion this year through new share sales, excluding the OQEP deal, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

There are more in the pipeline. Hypermarket chain LuLu Group International is weighing a potential dual listing, and Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways is eyeing a share sale. Meantime, Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is planning to list the kingdom’s largest medical procurement firm.

The OQEP deal is the biggest Gulf IPO since Adnoc Gas Plc’s $2.5 billion share sale in 2023. It’s also the latest in a series of listings out of Oman, where the government is in the midst of an ambitious privatization strategy.

Last year, OQ floated its gas pipelines business in a $749 million IPO as well as its oil-drilling unit Abraj Energy Services SAOG. Meantime, Oman’s wealth fund is planning several dozen listings over the next few years, including the state power utility and a logistics firm.

HSBC Holdings Plc, Natixis SA, Sohar International Bank SAOG and Oman Investment Bank are the joint global coordinators for the OQEP deal.

