Rockefeller Center’s Bond Marks Biggest CMBS Sale Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- A behemoth $3.4 billion bond sale backed by Rockefeller Center, one of New York City’s real estate crown jewels, wrapped up on Thursday, adding the iconic attraction to a deluge of commercial mortgage-backed securities sold in 2024.

The Rockefeller Center deal, run by Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., is the biggest sale in the sector since June 2021 when a CMBS bond backed by 560 hotel properties associated with Extended Stay America sold for $4.65 billion. It topped other large CMBS deals that priced this year, including a $2.95 billion Blackstone-sponsored transaction backed by an apartment portfolio, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Demand for portions of Rockefeller Center’s debt was substantial, according to sources familiar with the matter. The financing terms tightened 15 basis points in the higher-rated tranches from where guidance was set. The top tranche bondholders will receive yields of around 5.4%.

The massive sale marks another milestone for the slowly recovering commercial real estate market. Investors have been seeking out trophy assets like Rockefeller Center, a six-block complex with over a dozen buildings as well as an ice rink, observation deck and more than 400 office and retail spaces.

Investors have backed roughly $90 billion in private-label CMBS so far in 2024, outpacing year-to-date amounts for most years over the prior decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

However, lower tier properties have found it harder to raise debt financing, beaten down by hybrid-work trends that began during the pandemic, as well as rising costs. The dynamic has caused disruption even within highly-rated credits such as the 1740 Broadway building, which handed investors the first loss on top-rated bonds backed by commercial real estate debt since the financial crisis.

As Chris Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union, put it, the Rockefeller Center deal does not represent the broader New York office market. Instead, it “is really a reflection of the iconic nature of the underlying collateral, its location, occupancy level and tenant roster and a host of other things that make this offering highly desirable,” he said.

Proceeds from the Rockefeller Center debt sale will go toward repaying $3 billion in existing debt, fund around $247 million of reserves and return $180 million to property owners Tishman Speyer and Henry Crown & Co., according to a pre-sale report from Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

Spokespeople for Rockefeller Center, Wells Fargo, Tishman Speyer and Henry Crown did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Bank of America spokesperson declined to comment.

