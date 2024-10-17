Sydney’s Famous Bondi Beach Shut as Toxic Tar Balls Wash Ashore

(Bloomberg) -- Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach has been closed, joining several other popular swimming spots along the city’s picturesque east coast, after thousands of toxic tar balls washed ashore in recent days.

The balls, which range from pea-sized to as big as a tennis ball, are lumps of oil and debris, though their origin remains a mystery.

Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches were closed to the public on Thursday until further notice, Waverley Council said on its website. Beaches in neighboring Clovelly, Coogee and several others have also been shut, according to Randwick City Council.

The New South Wales state Environment Protection Authority is investigating the source of the tar balls.

