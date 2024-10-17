Traders Put Half-Point ECB Rate Cut in Play as Economy Teeters

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are adding to bets that the European Central Bank will need a bumper interest-rate cut in December after policymakers flagged risks to growth as they lowered borrowing costs on Thursday.

Money markets imply a 18% chance of a half-point cut at the final meeting of the year and are now almost fully priced for quarter-point reductions at every ECB meeting through April. Before the decision, traders were expecting a 25-basis-point cut in December and consecutive moves through March.

The shift toward the outlook for more aggressive easing came after President Christine Lagarde cut rates for a second straight meeting in response to a weakening economy. Just weeks ago, a cut at this meeting wasn’t even on the table, yet Thursday’s decision was unanimous, something traders took as a sign that policymakers may support a larger cut at coming confabs.

“If we truly believe their data dependency commitment, then the pricing of future cuts has to be a reflection of the market’s view that data is to continue deteriorating,” said Gareth Hill, fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

The ECB’s move to lower interest rates for the third time this year follows weaker data from the euro-area and a slump in inflation to below the central bank’s 2% target.

