Treasury Yields Climb as Strong Data Sow Doubt on Fed Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- US government bonds slumped after strong September retail-sales figures fanned doubts over how quickly the Federal Reserve will continue to lower interest rates.

The move sent Treasury yields up at by at least 5 basis points across maturities as traders trimmed bets that the US central bank will cut rates at its next several meetings, as most Wall Street banks have been predicting.

“The market has been looking for continuing weaker economic data, and it has not been a consistent theme,” said Tom di Galoma, head of fixed income at Curvature Securities. While a November rate cut remains likelier than not in his assessment, “that view is waning with many market participants.”

Swap contracts that aim to predict future Fed decisions priced in at total of 43 basis points of easing over the November and December meetings, down from 45 basis points on Wednesday. The January contract has a cumulative 61 basis points of cuts priced in, showing some doubts about whether the Fed will lower rates at that meeting as well.

On Thursday morning, a government report showed that September retail sales rose more than estimated and August levels were revised higher. Weekly initial jobless claims also unexpectedly declined, further eroding bond-market confidence that the economy is on the cusp of slowing.

The latest selloff in Treasuries leaves the market on course for its first monthly decline since April, according to a Bloomberg index.

Elevated volatility is expected over the coming weeks as investors await the Treasury’s quarterly announcement for note and bond sales, which is expected to remain steady, the next monthly jobs report and the Fed’s Nov. 7 policy decision.

The US election also looms large, and investors are primed for bigger swings in yields. The MOVE Index of expected Treasury market volatility jumped to 124 from 100 on Oct. 7, the biggest one-day move since 2020, as Election Day moved into the 30-day window it captures.

Traders this week have been unwinding positions in Treasury futures, with exposure to both 5- and 10-year note contracts falling, a signal that traders are closing-out positions and reducing leverage.

(Adds quote and updates prices)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.