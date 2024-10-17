Turkey Extends Rate Pause With Cuts Still Likely Months Away

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank extended its interest-rate pause for a seventh month and tilted back to a more hawkish tone, highlighting “uncertainty” regarding the pace of improvement in inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee under Governor Fatih Karahan kept the one-week repo rate at 50%, in line with almost all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey. One dissenter had expected a cut.

“In September, the underlying trend of inflation posted a slight increase,” the MPC said in a statement accompanying the decision. It maintained its forecast of an improvement in services inflation in the last quarter but said there was “uncertainty regarding the pace of improvement in inflation” in light of incoming data.

The MPC had softened its tone on a potential rate reduction last month, prompting economists to suggest that a cut could come in November, but worse-than-anticipated September inflation saw those forecasts revised to January. Thursday’s statement is likely to reaffirm those calls.

“A much more hawkish hold than I expected. I was looking for a November cut but this may be pushed back to December. It will depend on the inflation data,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Global Banks Rush to Recast Calls for Turkish Interest-Rate Cuts

The central bank looks at two main criteria when considering whether Turkey is ready for rate cuts: a sustained deceleration in monthly price growth and improved inflation expectations, especially among businesses. Karahan said earlier this month there’s “some distance to go” in both criteria, with September’s monthly price gains higher than officials had forecast.

The central bank’s favored gauge of seasonally-adjusted monthly inflation has been stuck around 3% despite a slowdown in headline prices. Deputy Governor Cevdet Akcay told the Economist last week that the bank would “stay tight until the underlying trend of monthly inflation comes down to a sustainable basis.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved a revamp of economic policy last year, but investors can’t shake off concerns on how long he will allow rates to stay this high given his history of favoring a growth-at-all-costs strategy.

Underlying pressures warrant keeping rates at 50% throughout the rest of the year, Erik Meyersson of SEB AB said ahead of Thursday’s decision, seeing slow progress on inflation. Still, a rate cut could come before the end of 2024 over “implicit political pressures,” he said.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

(Updates with MPC statement, analyst quote starting in first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.