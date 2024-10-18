Ex-Freepoint Gas Trader Sizer Starts Energy-Focused Hedge Fund

Employees cross a jetty towards the Gallina liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker after docking at the National Grid Plc's Grain LNG plant on the Isle of Grain in Rochester, U.K., on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The shipment to England on the Gallina was priced using the U.K.'s National Balancing Point, where front-month gas cost about $7 a million British thermal units on Feb. 7. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Freddie Sizer, a former head of European physical gas trading at Freepoint Commodities LLC, has started to raise money for a new hedge fund that will seek to profit from increasing price swings in the region’s energy markets.

Europe’s power and gas markets have become more attractive to hedge funds in recent years because of a surge in volatility since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as a stronger impact of global events on the once mainly regional markets. The jump in renewable energy and more extreme weather are also contributing to wider gaps between highs and lows in prices.

Sizer Commodities Investments is based in Zug, Switzerland, and is targeting $300 million ahead of a planned January 2026 launch, Chief Investment Officer Sizer said this week in an interview. The team of four also include Chief Executive Officer Peter Leoni and former credit trader Sohail Malik as managing director.

“The fund will focus on trading gas, power, emissions and a bit of liquefied natural gas,” said Sizer, who resigned from Freepoint earlier this year. The strategy will focus mostly on long-short absolute returns, with a maturity of as long as three months, he added.

Utilizing his team’s strong academic background, Sizer said the fund will be “extremely data focused” and use algorithms to trade on market fundamentals. He plans to hire four more people by the time trading starts.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.