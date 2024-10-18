Ghana’s Ruling Party to Boycott Parliament After Losing Majority

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party announced a boycott of parliament after two of its seats in the chamber were declared vacant, pushing it into the minority just seven weeks ahead of a general election.

The NPP “immediately are boycotting parliament until this matter is determined by the Supreme Court,” Alexander Afenyo-Markin, leader of government business in the 275-member chamber, told Accra-based Citi FM radio on Friday. “The speaker has no right to interpret the constitution.”

Speaker of parliament Alban Bagbin declared the seats vacant after two NPP members decided to run as independent candidates in the Dec. 7 ballot, which the opposition National Democratic Congress is expected to win.

The NDC also lost a seat when one of its lawmakers likewise switched to be an independent, reducing the party’s sway in the chamber to 136, while the number under the NPP’s control fell to 135.

Both parties had previously held 137 seats, but the NPP additionally benefited from the support of an independent member who voted with it. The seat of that member was also declared vacant after he filed to run as an NPP candidate.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is stepping down after his second and final four-year term. His number two, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, will face off for the NPP on Dec. 7 against former president and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, who is seen as the favorite.

