Japan’s FX Chief Warns on Sudden Moves After Yen Hits 150 Range

Atsushi Mimura, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, July 29, 2024. Intervention is a necessary measure to counter speculative moves that bring currency markets away from fundamentals, according to Mimura, Japans newly appointed top foreign exchange officer. Photographer: Shoko Takayasu/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency official warned Friday that he was keeping a close eye on market movements following the yen’s weakening into the 150 range against the dollar overnight.

“At the moment we’re seeing slightly one-sided, sudden moves in the currency market,” said Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs. “We’ll keep monitoring the forex market with a high sense of urgency, including any speculative moves.”

The comments followed a slip in the yen to as weak as 150.32 against the dollar overnight as stronger-than-expected US retail sales and labor market data weighed on expectations for the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Mimura’s remarks helped nudge the currency back toward the 150 mark, with the yen briefly hitting 149.88 against the dollar.

While the comments didn’t hint at any action from Japan for now, they help stake out the 150 range as a zone worth close observation.

Japan has already spent more than $100 billion intervening in foreign exchange markets this year to prop up the yen. It’s thought to have last stepped into markets on July 12 when the currency was around 158.76.

--With assistance from Yuko Takeo.

