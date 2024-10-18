Sibanye’s Australian Zinc Operations Halted by Bushfire

(Bloomberg) -- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. expects operations at its Century zinc project in Australia to be suspended until mid-November after a bushfire damaged some equipment.

While all workers and the main infrastructure at the Queensland site are safe, there has been “extensive loss” of piping infrastructure and orders for replacements have already been placed, the South African miner said in a statement on Friday.

Zinc output this quarter is expected to be almost 9,700 tons lower than forecast due to the stoppage that will likely last until Nov. 16, according to the statement. Century produced 76,000 tons of the metal last year.

Johannesburg-listed Sibanye also produces platinum group metals in South Africa and the US and gold in its home country. The firm is also developing a lithium mine in Finland and owns a nickel refinery in France.

