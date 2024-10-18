Total Plans Major Halt at its Biggest European Refinery in 2025

(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE is planning a major turnaround at its biggest European refinery in the second half of 2025, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The work at its Antwerp site is scheduled to last from around September to December and will involve a crude-processing unit, one person said. The turnaround will also include work on the larger of two key gasoline-making units that was pushed back from this year, as well as on furnaces, a second person said.

The Total refinery is the biggest in Antwerp, located in the heart of Europe’s oil-trading hub. It’s also the company’s largest oil-processing plant in Europe, with the capacity to process about 340,000 barrels of crude a day. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The refinery has two gasoline units known as fluid catalytic converters. The larger of those will have a new reactor installed during the 2025 shutdown, one of the people said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.