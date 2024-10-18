US Pushes for Cease-Fire in Gaza After Israel Kills Hamas Leader

(Bloomberg) -- The US said it would push toward a cease-fire in Gaza after Israel killed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and the mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks that ignited a yearlong war in the Palestinian enclave. Israel said it would keep fighting until all the hostages seized by Hamas are free.

President Joe Biden said he’s sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel as part of efforts to end the war. “Now is the time to move on,” Biden told reporters after landing in Berlin, Germany. “Move on, move toward to a cease-fire in Gaza.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that “the mission before us is yet to be completed.” Hamas kidnapped about 250 people in its attack last year, of which fewer than 100 are believed to be alive and still in captivity.

The Israeli military said Sinwar, who hadn’t been heard from in weeks, was slain Wednesday in southern Gaza in what appeared to be a chance encounter. One person familiar with the incident said Israeli forces spotted suspicious movement inside a building while on a routine patrol. A tank fired on the position and it wasn’t until Thursday that Israel realized Sinwar was among the targets, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private assessments.

Sinwar’s demise leaves Hamas with no clear successor. With the world bracing for Israel’s expected retaliation against Iran for an Oct. 1 missile barrage, Netanyahu scored another coup after the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in July and Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah last month.

The shekel rose Friday, trading at the highest level since Sept. 26 on a closing basis. The currency is heading for a second weekly advance against the US dollar as investors bet Israel’s gains against its adversaries will shorten the war. The options market also signaled calm returning, with one-month implied volatility on the currency heading for a second successive week of declines.

Hours after Israel confirmed Sinwar’s death, Netanyahu described it as a “victory of good over evil” and the beginning of the day after Hamas but stopped short of declaring an end to the war. Talks on a truce led by the US and including Qatar and Egypt have been stalled for months.

Orchestrated by Sinwar, Hamas militants stormed northern Israel on Oct. 7 last year and killed 1,200 people and kidnapped others. Israel’s response was a war dominated by airstrikes that has destroyed much of Gaza and killed at least 42,000 people, according to health officials in the Hamas-run territory, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group in Lebanon, started firing rockets a day after. Israel retaliated with airstrikes aimed primarily at the group’s infrastructure. Last month, Israel launched ground incursions and a sustained air campaign on Lebanon to root out Hezbollah.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah are designated as terrorist groups by the US.

What Is Hamas? Who Leads It? What Does It Want?: QuickTake

One possibility to take over Hamas is Sinwar’s deputy, Khalil al-Hayya, who is based in the Qatari capital of Doha and has been leading indirect negotiations with Israel. Other Arab commentators speculated that Sinwar’s brother Mohammed, one of the top commanders of the Qassam Brigades, might be a contender.

“Military operations need to end, and after this operation, a cease-fire must be accepted in Gaza,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. He offered implicit criticism of the US, the chief supplier of weapons to Israel’s army even as the civilian death toll has risen.

“Those who deliver arms to lead operations on Gaza have particular responsibility because one can’t call for a cease-fire and continue delivering arms that allow these excesses,” he said.

“For the Israelis all along, getting Sinwar was always going to be the key to being able to claim success,” said Dennis Ross, who served as the White House’s Middle East envoy under President Bill Clinton and is now a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “And so now there is a potential to do that.”

--With assistance from Srinivasan Sivabalan, Jenny Leonard and Iain Marlow.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.