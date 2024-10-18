US ‘Zombie Summer’ Saps Energy Demand and Natural Gas Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The US is headed for weeks of abnormally warm weather through the rest of October, and it’s already shaken prices and demand for natural gas.

Temperatures will start to rise this weekend and by next week will be pushing back into the 70sF or higher in many areas from the Great Plains to the Gulf of Mexico to the US East Coast. Chicago, which had an overnight low of 38F (3C) will be hitting 76F for a high on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

New York’s Central Park may reach 77F Monday.

Weather-driven energy demand may drop to record low levels for the next two weeks, commercial-forecaster Commodity Weather Group said. October is usually when chillier temperatures begin to kick off the annual heating season. As people turn up thermostats in homes and businesses, demand for natural gas, heating oil, and electricity rises. US natural gas futures have been falling as forecasts for mild weather are expected to dent heating demand. Prices are more than 20% below where they were at this time last year. On Thursday, gas settled the lowest in a month.

“Zombie Summer,” is how the environmental monitoring network Oklahoma Mesonet referred to the temperature outlook in a social media post Thursday. Highs are likely to reach into the 80sF and possibly 90sF. “It. Just. Won’t. Die.”

The US Climate Prediction Center says above normal temperatures will dominate the entire country – except the Pacific Northwest – from Oct. 23 to 31. From Oct. 23 to 27 the southern Midwest, Central Plains and Ohio Valley – among other places – will have a 60% to 70% chance of above normal temperatures. Texas, New Mexico and the lower Mississippi River valley will have 70% to 80% chance, the agency said.

This includes most of central and eastern Canada as well. By next week Toronto will be reaching 73F, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Some of the warmest temperatures will lock in across the US Southwest and southern plains from Tucson, Arizona to Dallas, said Frank Pereira, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center. In addition to the warmth, a large part of the eastern US will remain dry as well.

Abnormally dry conditions have dug in across the US Northeast from Maine to Maryland, including New York, according to the US Drought Monitor.

