Mozambique Police Shoot Two as Gemfields Ruby Mine Is Stormed

A truck travels along a mine pit at Gemfields Group Ltd.s ruby mine near Montepuez in Mozambique, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Montepuez is home to the worlds biggest known ruby deposit.

(Bloomberg) -- About 300 people invaded a pit at the Montepuez ruby mine owned by Gemfields Group Ltd. in northeastern Mozambique on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer Sean Gilbertson said. Two people were shot by police, he said.

A crowd estimated at 500 gathered at a local village later in the evening intending to enter the mine, Gilbertson said by text message. A disinformation campaign circulated earlier that the company “opened its mine for mining by anyone” for 24 hours, he said.

“This campaign is fake” and was promoted by ruby smuggling syndicates, the company said in a statement. “Two people suffered firearm injuries when police responded to escalating aggression.”

The operation supplies about half the world’s rubies, according to the company’s website.

Political tensions have been high in Mozambique since the Oct. 9 general election. Multiple observer organizations have raised questions over the credibility of the nation’s election process.

Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, 50, called for street protests on Monday after his legal adviser, Elvino Dias, was gunned down by unknown gunmen.

