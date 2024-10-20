Sudan Ready to Export South’s Oil After Crucial Pipeline Fixed

(Bloomberg) -- War-torn Sudan said it’s ready to resume exporting oil from landlocked South Sudan, signaling a pipeline that’d been out of service for eight months has been repaired.

“All obstacles have been resolved and the pipeline is ready,” the oil ministry of Sudan’s military-led government said Sunday in a statement. It didn’t give a timeline for the restart.

The conduit across Sudan, which until recently carried more than 150,000 barrels of crude to the country’s Red Sea coastline, ceased operating in February following a blockage caused by gelling in the pipeline due to a lack of diesel needed to thin out the crude.

Sudan has been mired in civil war since April 2023. Authorities blamed insecurity and flooding for delays in the repairs.

