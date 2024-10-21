Czechs Plan to Sell First Domestic Euro Bonds in Over Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- The Czech Republic plans to sell bonds denominated in euros on the domestic market next month for the first time in more than two years.

The Finance Ministry in Prague said on Monday it would offer as much as €500 million ($543 million) in three-year notes in an auction scheduled for Nov. 27.

While regional peers have raised record amounts abroad this year, the Czechs are extending their long-preferred method of borrowing in foreign currencies under the local law. The central European country hasn’t tapped international markets for about 12 years, relying mostly on issuance in the local currency.

The ministry previously said it would ramp up domestic debt sales in foreign currencies help finance large public projects that include technology imports, such as the planned construction of nuclear power plants.

The government will also seek to sell as much as 20.5 billion koruna ($880 million) worth of local-currency bonds next month, along with up to 10 billion koruna and €500 million of Treasury bills.

